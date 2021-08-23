Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports strange man with gun parked in front of house

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

6:37 a.m. — A caller from Big Spring Drive, near Long Ravine Road, reported a loose pig on his property that he said was destroying his landscaping.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Mockingbird Way, near Paloma Way, reported that her neighbor has been trespassing and harassing the caller about various property complaints, refusing to leave her alone. The caller was advised of the restraining order process.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Arey Place, near Carriage Road, reported a woman was pushing and grabbing him while under the influence of drugs.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Coleman Road, near Shady Glen, reported that her daughter had physically assaulted her, but did not provide further details.





8:13 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive, near Park View Lane, reported a strange man who was parked in front of the caller’s house with a gun. The man, who was apparently parked in front of the house with a rifle across his lap, had purportedly made threats to kill someone recently, and the caller was concerned. The vehicle was gone when deputies later responded.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

7:54 p.m. — An employee from a motel on Zion Street reported a patron whose son was reportedly out of control and punching holes in the wall of their room.

— Stephen Wyer