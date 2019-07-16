Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports stolen money transferred to Venmo
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
9:07 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a silver Dodge Dakota with a camper shell parked on the curb, blocking traffic.
5:57 p.m. — A caller from Crown Point Circle reported a business card was fraudulently used and money was transferred to Venmo account.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
7:53 a.m. — A caller from Washington Street reported a transient sleeping next to a church. They wanted the individual removed from the area.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
1 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported theft of property by her landlord.
8:02 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported a loose dog in the area. It had a yellow collar.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported three cows in the road.
8:56 p.m. — A caller from Orzalli Road misdialed 911 from their cell phone.
— Sam Corey
