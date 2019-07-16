Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports stolen money transferred to Venmo

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a silver Dodge Dakota with a camper shell parked on the curb, blocking traffic.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Crown Point Circle reported a business card was fraudulently used and money was transferred to Venmo account.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:53 a.m. — A caller from Washington Street reported a transient sleeping next to a church. They wanted the individual removed from the area.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported theft of property by her landlord.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported a loose dog in the area. It had a yellow collar.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported three cows in the road.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from Orzalli Road misdialed 911 from their cell phone.

— Sam Corey