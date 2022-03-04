Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports something against her values

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:04 a.m. — A 911 caller near Alta Sierra Drive, between Ball Road and Meyer Way, reported a car pointed their headlights at her house for approximately 15 minutes.

1:03 a.m. — A 911 caller near Penn Valley Drive reported ongoing harassment from her ex-boyfriend that has been ongoing for three years. The male was at the entry way of Western Gateway Park honking his horn.

1:07 a.m. — A 911 caller near Alta Sierra Drive, between Joann Way and Kingsbury Greens Lane, reported two males in the garage breaking in. Per the reporting party, both trespassers are restrained from their parents who are homeowners.

5:01 a.m. — A caller near Varnell Drive and Willow Valley Road reported his mother may have been attacked and her cat was stolen a few days ago.





5:36 a.m. — Per California Highway Patrol, dispatch was advised there were two large dogs near Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road. One was white, and the other one was brown with the leash still on.

7:26 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that she saw something a long time ago that went against her values. The reporting party party did not provide further details and kept asking, “What can we do about this? It might be the cosmos.”

7:52 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported a German shepherd off the road lying in a ditch. The reporting party was concerned the dog was injured.

8:36 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 reported a pack of dogs on their property bothering livestock and chasing wildlife.

9:42 a.m. — A caller near Elder Drive, between Bechelle and Schroeder ways, reported an aggressive mastiff-type dog kept in a fenced area that the reporting party does not feel is secure. The caller, who requested to remain anonymous, was concerned the dog would get out and hurt someone.

12:50 p.m. — A caller near Gold Hill Drive reported his housemate has been missing for approximately 12 hours. The reporting party said the subject has “a mental health history” and was under the influence when she left for what she said would be her mother’s house.

1:01 p.m. — An out-of-area caller near Nola Court and Streeter Road reported that her father died and now a subject who has an eviction was living at his property.

3:56 p.m. — A caller near Siesta Drive, between Easy Street and Quiet Way, reported a driver in a white Chevy Tahoe with out-of-state plates was speeding so fast that he nearly tipped taking a turn. The reporting party said their vehicle was currently parked outside of where an overdose took place the previous night.

4:18 p.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and the Bear River Bridge reported that if someone goes across the bridge and up the hill, on the right-hand side where there is room to park there’s a pile of brush with pictures of a woman in it. Looking at that location, there is part of a rib cage, a spine and a few other bones.

5:35 p.m. — A caller near Joseph and Oscar drives reported a woman was walking down the street barefoot with a swollen face.

— Rebecca O’Neil