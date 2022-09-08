Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports someone ripping up plants, children’s books

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

9:38 a.m. – A caller from Springhill Drive requested assistance in reference to a dispute over a job the caller completed for a homeowner and the homeowner didn’t like the color and was threatening to cancel the check.

10:58 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street stated they needed to get their ID back from the Gold Country Stage. They were advised to contact the bus driver.

11:50 a.m. – A caller from Ocean Avenue reported their refrigerator fell out of their truck and there was broken glass all over the roadway. The caller was unable to stay on the scene.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

6:58 a.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported four cows in the roadway. Multiple subjects were trying to get the cows back into the pasture.

10:31 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street at Sugarloaf Mountain reported a transient camp set up on the property, just past the Forest Service. Authorities attempted contact with the tent’s residents, but no one was in it.

1:39 p.m. – A caller from Maybert Road reported their claim is being trespassed and signs are being taken down.

5:56 p.m. – A caller from Clivus Drive reported that someone had a sign up that read, “(Expletive) Biden and (Expletive) you for voting for him.” The caller thought it inappropriate along a street that has children’s school buses driving by.

6:28 p.m. – A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported a disabled vehicle blocking the intersection. The caller had contacted AAA, but was told the wait time was 400 minutes.

7:46 p.m. – A caller from Eaglepine Place reported a subject on the edge of their property refusing to leave. The subject was located near their garage camping with a tent. The caller suspected the subject was possibly working with a tree company that was doing work recently in the area.

10:44 p.m. – A caller reported a person lying under the streetlight on the side of the roadway without pants.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:16 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject ripping up plants and children’s books in Calanan Park.

1:28 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a subject who had parked their car on the caller’s property. The caller told the subject to move and they refused and spit in the caller’s face.

— Jennifer Nobles