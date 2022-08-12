Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports someone on their lawn, thinks it might be a dream

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

2:06 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a feral cat stuck in an engine compartment of a car near the wheel well. Animal control responded and took the kitten to a shelter.

6:34 p.m. – A caller near Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported seeing two males running across the street. One of them was carrying a large knife.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2:43 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported they weren’t sure where they were because they couldn’t find any road signs, but they thought they were behind the fairgrounds. They requested help finding their vehicle, which was possibly across from the grounds.

4:45 a.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported seeing a male subject on their lawn, but then realized it was probably a dream because they can’t see their lawn from where they are.

1:26 p.m. – A caller from the fairgrounds arena track reported an assault that occurred the previous night.

2:31 p.m. – A caller from Golden Star Road reported ongoing issues with a bear coming near the residences at night. The caller was advised that bears are common in the area and was referred to Fish and Wildlife, and was also told if the bear is actively threatening people or houses, law enforcement would respond as well.

7:58 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a male went under the Tilt-a-Whirl and fell to the ground. The subject was taken to the hospital.

9:33 p.m. – A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported a subject carrying Solo cups and a can of white gas. The subject seemed intoxicated. The caller was concerned, and ended up taking the can of gas away from the subject.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:36 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue requested a ride because people were following them. The caller said they met someone on the internet, and the subject said they were going to take them to Reno because that’s where their flight was tomorrow.

— Jennifer Nobles