Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports someone keyed car, left cat feces on it

Wednesday

2:11 a.m. – A caller from the hospital reported a patient continues to strike staff.

4:23 a.m. – A caller from Lucas Lane reported his car was stolen. The reporting party was advised it was repossessed.

1:04 p.m. – A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a female subject who appeared to be under the influence while pushing a stroller.

1:21 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported someone had keyed their car and left cat feces on it.

1:40 p.m. – A caller from 100 McKnight Way reported someone followed her to the bus stop.

2:48 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road and East Main Street reported her vehicle was damaged when another vehicle forced her off the road.

3:42 p.m. – A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone broke the windshield of his vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a passenger in a parked vehicle was drinking from a gallon-size bottle of vodka and smoking something with a torch.

9:20 p.m. – A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported seeing a trespasser wearing all black and a mask.

9:20 p.m. – A caller from the 200 block of Gates Plaza reported a male suspect threw a rock at a vehicle and broke the windshield.

10:43 p.m. – A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported she is trying to leave her boyfriend, but he has parked his vehicle in front of her room and is refusing to leave.

11:29 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported someone setting fires.

Wednesday

2:50 p.m. – A caller from Sagehen Road reported a woman walking a dozen dogs off leash and not under control.

3:14 p.m. – A caller from Wheelers Cross Road and Wardens Court reported a car parked near mailboxes, and was concerned because of recent mail thefts.

3:16 p.m. – A caller from a business on Boreal Ridge Road reported a male subject had assaulted a staff member and was refusing to leave the premises.

4:26 p.m. – A caller from Caledonia Way reported someone trespassing and cutting down trees.

4:27 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a trespasser was shining a flashlight into his house Monday night.

7:06 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a motorcycle doing wheelies.

7:51 p.m. – A caller from Partridge Road reported people driving off-road motor bikes up and down the street, and when she tried to confront them, they attempted to run her over.

8:16 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a male subject stumbling into traffic.

