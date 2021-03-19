Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports someone drove over a fence, left

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Litton Trail reported a deer was caught in a fence.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone stole her tablet and money when he got out of her vehicle.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a friend she met the previous day had stolen over $600 out of her purse.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Broadview Avenue, near Washington Street, reported a pickup truck was parked at a stop sign.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street, near Joerschke Drive, reported a teenager had just jumped in front of their vehicle.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a vehicle had just gone into an apartment fence and driven over it. The caller stated the vehicle then took off.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road, near Horizon Circle, reported a male subject had come to her door talking about tree service, and wouldn’t stop asking her about it. The caller stated she followed him to the end of her driveway, and he was just sitting parked on the roadway.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from New School Road, near Poplar Meadow Lane, called about the shooting ordinance, stating that a subject had shot 15 rounds the previous day.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported loose pigs were caught in a trap set on the caller’s property.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from Ariel Court, near Gibboney Lane, reported hearing something fall in their garage.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a vehicle was speeding at over 50 miles per hour.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a chihuahua had been missing for around three hours.

— Victoria Penate