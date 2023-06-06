GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
12:15 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a female was outside yelling and talking to people, and earlier in the morning, she was hitting items in the store.
2:19 p.m. — A caller from State/West McKnight Way reported a white semi was dragging a piece of metal, and the fuel tank was about to break off.
11:15 p.m. — A caller from East Main/Eureka Street reported a subject in the area who was seen with a male subject and was heard screaming and possibly in distress.
Saturday
1:56 a.m. - A caller from South School Street reported a male subject was harassing, fighting, and assaulting someone.
3:37 a.m. - A caller from Plaza Drive reported a subject came in and left with a can of beer; the subject left $5 on the counter. The caller was not allowed to sell alcohol after 2 a.m.
6:46 p.m. - A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject came up to his truck and started punching his windows.
Sunday
12:52 a.m. - A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported two males were on camera going through solar items and casing vehicles.
11:58 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that a group of juveniles broke into a vacant apartment with cigarettes and alcohol everywhere.
6:18 p.m. - A caller from East Main Street/Dorsey Drive reported a man was walking while heavily bleeding on himself; the man was not responding to the caller trying to help him.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
8:13 a.m - A caller from State/Maidu Avenue reported he thought he saw a child being transported from vehicle to vehicle blindfolded.
Saturday
12:39 p.m. — A caller from East Broad Street reported a white truck was blocking the driveway.
8:49 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two female subjects were refusing to leave.
8:57 p.m. — A caller from 20 Ramp/Broad Street reported a male subject in a suit was walking in the roadway carrying a baby on the ramp heading towards the freeway.
Sunday
7:40 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported that he let a subject sleep on his outdoor couch, and he has now been there for over a week and is not wanting to leave.
7:51 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported a transient was behind the church and wanted him moved along.
— LaMarr Fields
Nevada County Sheriffs Office
Friday
1:53 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road near Polaris Drive reported hearing a woman yelling about a restraining order and then a vehicle peel out.
1:53 a.m. – A caller from Paddock Lane near McCourtney Road reported a female grabbed onto the side of a truck and the subject drove off. The caller advises there are serious injuries. A report was taken.
7:17 a.m. – A follow up call from a family friend of the victim on Paddock Lane and McCourtney Road reported the suspect is on his way back to the residence after being notified of his location. She advised that the victim is in the hospital getting ready to have surgery and she has the suspects’ children and asked what to do with them. The subjects were unable to be located.
11:11 a.m. – An admin at the homeless shelter off of Sutton Way Brunswick Road requested a domestic violence restraining order with a move out order. Negative service provided.
12:12 p.m. – A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported she took her cat to the vet and they advised her it has rabies. The vet told her to isolate the cat in a room. The caller said the cat was suffering.
3:02 p.m. – A caller from Dead End reported she found several wallets inside of her incarcerated friends’ house. The caller’s other friend advised her that the wallets belong to missing persons and her other friend advised her that her incarcerated friend might have killed someone. The call is pending investigation/callback
5:39 p.m. – Custodial problems at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility resulted in a Sgt. requesting courtesy transport.
11:16 p.m. – A caller from Meadow View Way reported there are several subjects on his property and wants a deputy to remove them. The caller advised he used a controlled substance about a day ago and became upset when asked that question and advised he would handle the people on his property himself.
Saturday
7:54 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported someone on the property dressed as a clown and is unable to safely get into his residence. The caller stated it appears there are more people however he can’t see them he’s seeing the outline of subjects in the shadows. The caller stated he heard two gunshots or an air horn or possibly an explosion just before 7 a.m. After getting four loose dogs on the property secured in the residence, he could no longer see the subject dressed as a clown.
9:16 a.m. – A caller off of Meadow Drive reported an elderly neighbor putting dog feces in and on his mailbox. The suspect has also been throwing feces at his house. The caller advises the suspect also wrote him a confusing letter and requested contact.
10:15 a.m. – The neighbor of the caller off of Meadow Drive admitted to putting dog feces in and on the neighbor’s mailbox, at the neighbor’s house and admitted stated she would stop. The reporting party did not want to press charges or file a report.
10:41 a.m. – A caller off of Pingree Road reported a drive-by shooting that occurred overnight. The caller had discovered two casings.
6:16 p.m. – A caller off of McCourtney Road and the Nevada County Fairgrounds requested to file a complaint about noises from dirtbikes at fairgrounds event last night.
7:19 p.m. – A caller off of You Bet Road reported that she was getting into her camp site and campers next door asked her to go check out her cabin and when she got back out her wallet and car keys are missing from her vehicle. The next door cabin was to be used until tomorrow night and now the campers are packing up to leave.
Sunday
12:49 p.m. A caller off of Marina Drive reported someone attempted to steal the caller’s gas sometime last night. The reporting party is unsure if any gas was stolen, but there is damage to the vehicle. A report was taken.
3:53 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Pleasant Valley Road reported a friend jumped into the “little lake” near the “jumping spot” 5 minutes ago and has not come out. The US Army Corps searched the north end but were unable to locate and couldn’t go further due to the current. A possible recovery was set for the next day. The missing person was entered into missing persons report system and was last seen wearing red shorts.
4:32 p.m. – A reporting party off of Combie Road reported three juveniles on skateboards are riding in their drive thru lane as well as in front of the door. They refused to leave when asked.
6:03 p.m. – A caller off of Penn Valley Drive reported a disturbance between the business owner and a transient. The reporting party advised the owner is following and recording the transient. The owner got on the line and stated that the female transient is the one who started a fire a while ago and doesn’t want her on the property.
7:30 p.m. – A weapon brandished off of Loma Rica Drive resulted in the arrest of an adult after a caller advised that a restrained party showed up at his house, so the caller shot at the restrained party. He was unaware of any injury but mentioned, “he’s running away from my house, so..” The caller seemed like he had been drinking and his story was all over the place and unable to answer basic questions from dispatch.
8:04 p.m. – A caller off of Idaho Maryland Road reported that his neighbor’s dog just killed his cat and requested response immediately. A call from the neighbor stated that her neighbor just came over and pounded on her door stating she is going to come over and cut her dog’s head off. An additional call on the business line reported being attacked by a dog.
10:42 p.m. – A caller at the Oregon Creek Day Use area off of Highway 49 reported that his green Toyota Echo was taken while parked.
— Elias Funez