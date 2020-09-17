Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports soda bottle thrown at ‘Back the Blue’ rally-goer

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

3:23 a.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported there was a motorcycle they did not recognize in their driveway, and that a someone was looking into a nearby house — which is being remodeled and has no current residents — with a flashlight.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported a car had been parked in front of their home for a couple of days.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a business had been egged.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported there were people yelling at each other in a parking lot.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a vehicle going 90 miles per hour on their street.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported someone had driven by three times in the previous 10 minutes. The caller stated the driver was going 50 miles per hour, screaming out her window, and not stopping at stop signs.

Wednesday

12:58 a.m. — Multiple callers from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a physical, then verbal, altercation between three or four subjects in a drive-thru. One reported a male subject was injured, and another reported her windshield had been broken.

6:10 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported three vehicles in a parking lot had been broken into.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported two individuals slumped over and passed out while in their vehicle at a gas station pump.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a wood splitter sitting in the middle of a parking lot, which the caller believed could be stolen or lost.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman refusing to leave a store after being asked to wear a mask. The caller stated the woman was harassing customers, disrupting merchandise, and said she would not leave until an officer arrived.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported a dog had been left inside a car for an hour.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a subject had thrown a full bottle of Mello Yello at her son’s head while they were at a “Back the Blue” rally.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported several vehicles “doing donuts” in a parking lot.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported she was being “attacked”, but not physically, by employees at a restaurant; the caller stated they were yelling at her to leave after she complained about the food.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Puon Road, near Lost River Road, reported a subject in front of his gate who was asking for a tool to fix his car.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Nishinam Gulch Road, near Fenton Way, reported the theft of a cat and personal items, which the caller stated had occurred last weekend or the week before.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Will O Wisp Court, near Jones Bar Road, reported a scam involving PayPal and Apple giftcards, in which she was scammed out of $500.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from McKitrick Ranch Road, near Lily Creek Trail, reported someone had found their lost dog but was refusing to give the dog back.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a deer was stuck in their fenced backyard and couldn’t find a way out.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Lake City Road, near Chablis Way, reported a loose dog had wandered into their house.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from Soda Springs Road, near Donner Pass Road, reported a large pile of pallet covered by a tarp. The caller was concerned someone may set it on fire.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road, near Highway 49, reported an individual they believed might flick a cigarette and start a fire.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from Chief Kelly Drive, near Redbud Way, reported a van was parked in a red zone, causing a traffic hazard.

— Victoria Penate