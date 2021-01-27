Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports six trucks blocking intersection, drivers conversing

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Maltman Drive, reported that after they honked at another driver, that subject tried to fight them. The caller reported nearly 20 minutes later that that subject was following them, and was advised to drive into the police department lot.

3:14 a.m. — A caller from Neal Street, near Auburn Street, reported someone was walking up the ramp to Highway 49.

7:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a male subject in a store was refusing to leave and getting into a physical confrontation with employees.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported someone keeps parking their vehicle on the property without permission, after being asked not to.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported three adult male subjects were at a park, skateboarding on monuments and smoking in a no-smoking area.

11:58 p.m. — A caller from Crown Point Circle, near Whispering Pines Lane, reported several vehicles racing and doing donuts in the road.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Grinding Rock Drive, near Stone Arch Drive, reported there was a noisy, black feral cat constantly bothering their cat.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Carriage Road, reported a male subject carrying a garbage bag was jumping out into traffic.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from Barn Owl Lane, near Owl Creek Road, reported his neighbor’s pigs were loose and got into another neighbor’s fenced-in garden.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Indian Springs Road, reported a small tree down in the roadway.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported six trucks were blocking the intersection. The caller stated the drivers were outside of their vehicles, conversing, and unwilling to move.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from Woodstock Drive, near Banner Mountain Trail, reported five trucks driving up and down their street repeatedly.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Pine Street, near Commercial Street, reported a male subject was sitting in front of a business after attempting to shoplift.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Orchard Street, reported hearing a male subject screaming profanities and possibly threatening statements in the intersection.

— Victoria Penate