Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports sick postal worker, advised of improper 911 use

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:45 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that about 100 people meet each morning in a nearby parking lot.

10:26 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Gates Place reported a man pulled a knife on his friend. A heated argument began while the man still held the knife.

12:14 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a business still open. The business told the caller’s mother she could come in for an appointment on Friday.

1:43 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a business was letting people sit inside as they waited for their food.

2:44 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of East Main Street reported a large bag of marijuana found in an impounded car.

3:32 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported that a woman pulled a knife and threatened his life. Officers charged a woman with assault with a deadly weapon.

4:20 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman screaming and crying while carrying a pizza box. The woman kept leaning on vehicles.

4:45 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient camped by the side of a business.

5:01 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported transients camped in front of a store.

10:50 p.m. — Several callers reported possible fireworks near South Auburn Street and Village Way. One caller reported “fireworks in the sky” above their Empire Court home.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

5:30 a.m. — A caller on China Flats Road, near Jackass Flats Road, reported that an ex-girlfriend broke a window on the front door and tried to enter the house. The caller forced her out.

7:20 a.m. — A caller who’s a social worker at the hospital said they wanted to file a report for elder abuse/neglect.

7:49 a.m. — A caller on Relief Hill Road, near Crowley Circle, reported a sick postal employee. The caller had no further information, and was advised about the improper use of 911.

8:03 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Gilmore Way, reported a suspect in a black hoodie and black sweats looking into car windows. The suspect then saw the caller move into a nearby field.

12:52 p.m. — A caller on Buckeye Circle, near Chaparral Circle, reported that a landlord was trying to schedule showings of a house despite the stay-at-home order.

1:28 p.m. — A caller at Lake Wildwood reported catching someone siphoning gas out of the caller’s boat. The suspect left gas cans and a siphoning tube.

2:34 p.m. — A deputy was asked to respond to a box of ammo found in a conference room on Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way.

4:03 p.m. — A caller on Comerate Road, near North Cherry Creek Road, reported that girls were running across the highway. The caller said they were trying to find alternative housing for the girls.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:01 a.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported someone wearing colorful clothing as they walked around yelling and acting oddly.

— Alan Riquelmy