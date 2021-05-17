Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports shots fired nearby, bullets coming through trees

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:48 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported their husband was walking their dog when the dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs. Reporting party stated their dog was injured and husband possibly had broken foot.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Kenebec Court requested a bat his cat brought in the house be tested.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Burjer Road reported a black SUV trespassing on property and backed into one of their vehicles.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Ocelot Drive reported a child was bitten by a gopher.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 requested a welfare check on a dog that appeared not well taken care of.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Hirshdale Road reported boulders blocking the roadway toward the river.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Warbler Way requested to speak to an officer regarding someone who is refusing to pay $400.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Manzanita Diggins Drive reported a generator at Manzanita Diggins Drive and Coyote Street had been tampered with.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported being threatened over the phone and by text messages.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported a box truck driving on the wrong side of the road.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from White Oak Drive reported a male causing issues and trespassing in neighbors’ property.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Little Creek Place reported several shots fired on property near him, and bullets were coming through the trees

8:52 p.m. — A caller from Rices Crossing Road reported her husband was chased by the landlord in a vehicle. The reporting party said the subject chased her husband to a business on the 16000 block of Penn Valley Drive, and was trying to get in her husband’s vehicle.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported a male subject peering in through her window. The subject then returned a second time and the reporting party’s boyfriend confronted him. Extra patrol was requested.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from Hirschdale Road reported a large bonfire and possibly a large number of people.

Saturday

7:58 a.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported vandalism to her vehicle.

8:32 a.m. — A caller from Via Villaggio and Pleasant Valley Road reported subjects possibly camping in the area. The reporting party stated broken down cars and trash could be seen.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Newtown roads reported a male subject stumbling and falling over if he bent down. Reporting party stated the subject had been in the area since Friday night and wasn’t moving very quickly.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported a dog just tried to bite his wife.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Monitor Court reported a mountain lion killed a deer on his property.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Maybert and Washington roads reported claim jumpers have been at the reporting party’s mining claim.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Estates Road reported seeing a female subject going through mailboxes.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a road rage incident.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported coming home to a subject burglarizing a residence the reporting party is trying to sell. The caller stated her boyfriend detained the subject and brought him outside.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from Newtown and Champion roads reported finding two horses and was able to contain them in a pasture.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported a loud concert. Reporting party had questions about permits and ordinances.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported hearing someone in the other room moving around so he shot through the wall. Reporting party thinks he either shot the subject or scared them off.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from Queen Lil Place and American Hill Road reported a transient beating on doors trying to get food.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from Burjer Road reported a woman bashed in her windshield and backed into the back of the reporting party’s vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a “dine and dash.”

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.

Saturday

8:14 a.m. – A caller from Orchard and East Broad streets reported a male subject yelling and unable to walk straight.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Union and Broad streets reported a male subject sitting in his car with a stuffed unicorn hanging out of the window. The reporting party requested the subject move along.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported a neighbor was working on a car, revving the engine loudly and causing issues. The reporting party said it’s an ongoing issue.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported someone behind a business with things crashing around.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported they could hear someone in a trailer breaking things and yelling.

— Walter Ford