Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports shoplifting of toys

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way, near Tippy Way, requested contact from an animal control officer regarding ongoing issues with a neighbor’s dog howling.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Duggans Road, near Mathis Way, wanted to report animal abuse, stating that there were horses who were emaciated and not being provided any water. The caller also reported the same was happening to two dogs and some sheep.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Stable Lane, near Highway 20, reported she had just seen a lost dog, a German shepherd mix, but was unable to contain the dog and continued on her way.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Nugget Lane, reported seeing two dogs that were the size of German shepherds in a trailer park.





2:53 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported fraud on Amazon purchases.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported two subjects had just left with a bunch of items and gotten into their vehicle. The caller stated that the subjects had taken a bunch of toys and a duffel bag filled with unknown items.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported the manager had slapped him and pushed him to the ground. The caller then stated that he wanted to cancel the report and leave. He was told the call could not be canceled and that it was recorded.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road, near Pamela Drive, reported a male subject was illegally camping on a property.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road, near Rambling Road, reported suspicious vehicles were going up and down the road. The caller stated they could see lights shining near their house, and didn’t think it was related to a nearby vehicular incident.

— Victoria Penate