Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports sheep theft

Wednesday

3:13 a.m. — A caller near Round Valley Circle, between Little Hollow Lane and Round Valley Road, reported two vehicles were racing up and down the circle and had been stopped, with their drivers talking for 45 minutes.

4:19 a.m. — A caller near Champion Mine Road reported campers in the area. The reporting party was unsure if anyone was there currently, but stated it’s “going to be warm this weekend so people will be there.”

5:42 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported a tenant who lives on the property has put a chain around the front gate. The reporting party said he hasn’t served the resident eviction papers because he has not seen him in person.

9 a.m. — A caller near Boulder Street, between Upper Park Avenue and Reef Point, reported a deer was hit by a car and was sitting against the fence between the reporting party’s address and their neighbor’s, unable to get up.

9:08 a.m. — A caller near Excelsior and Bitney Springs roads reported two missing, collarless dogs — both white shepherds.

9:40 a.m. — A caller near Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49 reported a silver Kia Soul driving into oncoming traffic.

9:47 a.m. — A caller near Interstate 80 and Boreal Ridge Road reported a male and female on the side of the highway in an altercation. The female appeared to be trying to get away from the male.

9:58 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Road, between Wolf Ridge Court and Lime Kiln Road, reported the theft of sheep occurred last night.

10:10 a.m. — A caller near New Rome Road reported two brown donkeys and one white donkey that escaped early this morning after being scared off by a bear.

12:24 p.m. — A caller near Alta Sierra Drive and Johnson Place reported a male approached him claiming to have been jumped and his medication stolen. The reporting party said the man was 5 foot, 5 inches, full beard, dark sunglasses. The subject said he had no phone when the caller suggested he called the police, and the latter found that suspicious.

12:36 p.m. — A caller near Kearney Court and Wild Turkey Lane requested the status of dogs that keep trespassing at the caller’s parent’s house and killing their sheep.

1:43 p.m. — A caller near Lake Forest Drive, between Lake Wildwood Drive and Ringtail Road, advised someone purchased a firearm via PayPal using the reporting party’s information.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49, Reservoir Street and Oak Tree Road reported an assault of one man by two other men — a father and a son.

2:49 p.m. — A caller near Johnson Place and Alta Sierra Drive requested assistance with a male stating he locked his keys in the vehicle but was unable to provide the documentation that proves the vehicle belongs to him.

3:25 p.m. — A caller near Maidu Trail, between Indian Springs and Hogeland Ranch roads, reported firewood was stolen from his property. The reporting party advised he reported this theft a few times.

3:49 p.m. — A caller near Auburn reported she was defrauded of $700 through her DoorDash app. The reporting party received a call from someone claiming to be DoorDash support. Dispatch attempted to transfer the call to Placer County, but the Sheriff’s Office there refused to take the case because the reporting party is a resident of Nevada County.

4:05 p.m. — A caller near Fairy Ring Mushroom Court, between Keller and Hutto roads, requested Animal Control pick up dozens of sickly kittens from a subject’s property.

4:12 p.m. — A 911 caller near Perimeter Road and Mackinaw Way reported black angus cows in the roadway.

4:19 p.m. — A 911 caller near Penn Valley Drive and Western Gateway Park reported a red Ford SUV driving recklessly. The woman driving stopped the vehicle near the restrooms and was screaming and crying.

