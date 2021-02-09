Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports serving papers on ’known bad boy’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

5:33 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a box truck belonging to the school district.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported numerous loose cats and wanted to know how to get rid of them.

10:26 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Carpenter Street reported receiving a fraud call about his Social Security number being used in a drug scam in Texas.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Sierra College Drive reported a reckless male driver under the influence. He could not be located.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Court reported vandalism to a vehicle.

1:52 p.m. — A woman from Gates Pace and Nevada City Highway reported a man threw rocks at her vehicle and spit at her. He was cited on unknown charges.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men casing vehicles in the parking lot. They could not be located.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

2:10 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported suspicious telephone trucks.

4:17 a.m. — A man from Grinding Rock Drive reported that his stolen vehicle had been run into a tree and was towed.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported a stolen rental vehicle on the property, which was returned to the rental company.

11:19 a.m. — A caller on Pekolee Drive reported he was a process server trying to serve a “known bad boy” in the county.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road and Yah Way reported a burglary to a vehicle.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported the theft of documents.

4:10 p.m. — A man on Red Dog and Oak Ridge roads reported he was driving a cargo van and got stuck in mud.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a guest refusing to leave. At 4:16 p.m., the caller reported the person was still refusing to leave. A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar