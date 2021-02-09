Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports serving papers on ’known bad boy’
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
5:33 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a box truck belonging to the school district.
9:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported numerous loose cats and wanted to know how to get rid of them.
10:26 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Carpenter Street reported receiving a fraud call about his Social Security number being used in a drug scam in Texas.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Sierra College Drive reported a reckless male driver under the influence. He could not be located.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Court reported vandalism to a vehicle.
1:52 p.m. — A woman from Gates Pace and Nevada City Highway reported a man threw rocks at her vehicle and spit at her. He was cited on unknown charges.
8:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men casing vehicles in the parking lot. They could not be located.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
2:10 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported suspicious telephone trucks.
4:17 a.m. — A man from Grinding Rock Drive reported that his stolen vehicle had been run into a tree and was towed.
8:39 a.m. — A caller from Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported a stolen rental vehicle on the property, which was returned to the rental company.
11:19 a.m. — A caller on Pekolee Drive reported he was a process server trying to serve a “known bad boy” in the county.
11:30 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road and Yah Way reported a burglary to a vehicle.
12:29 p.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported the theft of documents.
4:10 p.m. — A man on Red Dog and Oak Ridge roads reported he was driving a cargo van and got stuck in mud.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
12:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a guest refusing to leave. At 4:16 p.m., the caller reported the person was still refusing to leave. A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and being drunk in public.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User