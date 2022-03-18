Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports semi-truck not maintaining lanes

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:26 p.m. — A caller from Donner Summit reported a semi-truck was in the fast lane going 40 miles per hour, and was unable to maintain lanes.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Globe Lane, near Wolf Road, reported a female subject they had given a ride was then refusing to exit their vehicle. Logs state she later was walking down the road.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Osborne Hill Road, reported a female subject had been screaming for help for approximately 30 minutes.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Lake Point Road reported a vehicle had a tire that was possibly going to pop.





2:26 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported a female subject was walking in the roadway and stepping in front of cars.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Bradford Drive, near Jodette Lane, reported his identity was stolen.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Norvin Way, reported his neighbor’s goats are on his property.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a male subject was riding a skateboard in the middle of the road.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported a possibly intoxicated driver.

5 p.m. — A caller from Glenshire Drive, near Hirschdale Road, reported a dog appeared to have been left in a large turnout. The caller stated they saw a bag of food with the dog.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from a golf course in Lake Wildwood reported a possibly rabid skunk was near the sixth hole.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lime Kiln Road, reported a black garbage bag was in the passing lane.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive, near Madrona Leaf Court, reported a dispute over service from movers he had hired. The caller stated two movers were threatening not to leave, and to damage the caller’s property, and that a third person was supposedly en route to the caller’s house. The caller stated he was concerned it would escalate, and that it was a verbal conflict in which they had not threatened harm to him. He stated on a call back that the subjects were at his door demanding payment, and that they were trespassing. The subjects also called, saying that the original caller was not paying them. Logs state they were advised to stay separated until law enforcement officers arrived.

10:32 p.m. — California Highway Patrol said that at Bitney Springs Road, near Pleasant Valley Road, there was a large tree was across the roadway.

11:57 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported a subject had been walking up and down the street, screaming, for 20 minutes.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from a school on Lindley Avenue reported an illegally parked vehicle. The caller stated the vehicle would cause a parking hazard with school starting.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a verbal conflict in a parking lot.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City reported their mother’s phone was stolen.

— Victoria Penate