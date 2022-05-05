Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘scantily clad’ woman walking in and out of roadway

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:18 a.m. — A 911 caller near Penn Valley and Siesta drives reported two gunshots from the east.

5:08 a.m. — A 911 caller near Murphy Road, between Tulane Drive and Shay Lane, reported her friend was trying to kill her but now she believes she was imagining it. The reporting party destroyed the friend’s music room.

7:02 a.m. — A caller near Lark Street, between Ranch Road and Carrie Ann Lane, reported her son was almost attacked by a dog while out on a walk.

8:24 a.m. — A caller near Aurora Circle and Banner Quaker Hill Road reported neighbors habitually let their female, tan brindle pit bull out and it has been aggressive to the reporting party’s dog.

11:28 a.m. — A 911 caller near Iron Rock Road, between Pine View Drive and Burma Road, advised their neighbor “choked him out” during an ongoing dispute.

11:42 a.m. — A 911 caller near Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a large tree limb in the roadway.

12:31 p.m. — A caller near Wolf Road and Highway 49 reported a red deceased dog on the right side of the roadway.

12:57 p.m. — A caller near Angie Court, between Long Valley and Flying T roads, reported a subject stole a checkbook from the reporting party and wrote a check against their account.

1:21 p.m. — A caller near Slate Creek Road and Deer Park Drive reported a male who rides on a bike with a white helmet and face mask making finger guns on the side of the roadway.

2:35 p.m. — A 911 caller near Soda Springs reported a semi with a cargo door open.

2:52 p.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported a kitten under a tarp that was possibly in distress. The reporting party was too stressed to check on it.

3 p.m. — A caller near Garden Bar and Harvey roads reported sometime in the last six months two Harley motorcycles were stolen, possibly by a squatter.

3:08 p.m. — A caller near Alexandra Way, between Lawrence and Norlene ways, reported they paid someone for body work and lock repair on their car and the subject never did the work.

5 p.m. — A caller near Red Dog Road and Dusty Drive reported a “scantily clad” woman with dark hair who was walking on his property, shaking sticks and entering in and out of the roadway.

5:17 p.m. — A caller near Jones Bar and Newtown roads reported a cow that looked sick and possibly just gave birth.

5:59 p.m. — A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive reported a subject gave another person three passports.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

9:15 a.m. — A 911 caller near Highway 49 and Sacramento Street reported a dark sedan going 90 mph passed the reporting party on the shoulder.

10:33 a.m. — A caller near Gethsemane and South Pine streets reported a truck parked overnight was partially blocking the flow of traffic.

11:31 a.m. — A caller near Uren Street reported a subject in full camo with a camo face mask and backpack in front and in back walking on Highway 49 toward the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

— Rebecca O’Neil