Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports scam connected to laptop sale

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

10:40 a.m. — A caller from No Name Drive reported their neighbor’s donkey, who is violent, had recently had an issue with a goat.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive, near Ladybird Drive, reported four cows had just wandered onto his property. The caller stated he believed the cows may have come from a nearby ranch, and was concerned because his property was unfenced and close to the highway.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive requested a civil standby so he could do work on communications lines. The caller stated that he was there installing communications equipment, and the neighbor kept calling law enforcement.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road, near Julie Place, reported his mother’s checking account was fraudulently charged.





12:49 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Basin Street, reported her neighbor’s dog had just lunged at her. The caller stated she has had issues with the dog before, and claimed her neighbor beats the dog.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Duggans Road, near Palm Court, reported a neighbor’s pig was in his field. The caller stated he fired a couple of rounds to scare the pig off, and the pig did leave, although it was an ongoing issue.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco Street, near Sweetland Road, reported a vehicle came to her property and she believes they were there to steal her propane tank, since the tank was then knocked off its stand. The caller stated the vehicle was now blocking her driveway, and believed it had been there for two days based on information she had been given.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a road rage incident.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Perimeter Road, reported four or five cows were in the roadway. On a call back, the caller stated the cows had disappeared onto a dirt road.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Grub Creek Drive, reported a coyote was wandering in and out of the roadway.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported her daughter had tried to buy a laptop online, giving her address, and that the seller had sent photos of firearms and made a threat as they asked for more money. Logs state authorities advised the caller of a scam.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Penn Valley Drive, reported someone possibly under the influence was driving erratically.

— Victoria Penate