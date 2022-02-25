Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports road rage incident

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:59 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported a subject across the street was throwing trash into the caller’s yard.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Lombai Road, near Kirk Way, reported a robbery at their property. The caller stated they were out of town, but had been informed by neighbors.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Gautier Drive, near Highway 49, reported a male subject sleeping in bushes.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Shelton Court, reported an intoxicated driver.





3:57 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported their neighbor was threatening to shoot her if she stepped foot on his property, which according to the caller, was her own property.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a road rage incident. The caller stated a driver was passing over double yellow lines, slamming on their brakes, and making “hand gestures.”

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Oak Hill Drive, near Pioneer Way, reported having lost three horses after a neighbor’s dog scared them off.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road, near Sebastopol Road, reported their neighbor was threatening them, their family, and their property following an issue over the neighbor burning trash.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road, near Silk Tassle Circle, reported a vehicle with one headlight on and hazards flashing had been there since before dark. The caller stated they tried to get the driver’s attention but they had ignored him.

10:20 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 reported a suspicious truck had just backed into the back of the business.

10:43 p.m. — A caller from Weber Street, near Owl Road, reported a light was on in the back of a house that was supposed to be vacant. The caller stated they had not seen or heard anyone, and that the previous tenants had moved out.

— Victoria Penate