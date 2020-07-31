Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports receiving seeds from China

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:25 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism to the front windows of the Grass Valley Police Department.

10:03 a.m. — A caller at an unknown location reported that her boyfriend grabbed her and forced her into a car with him. The caller at the time had gotten away from the boyfriend, who was driving on South Auburn Street in her vehicle.

10:37 a.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Highway 49 reported a homeless man on the overpass with rocks. The caller thought the man threw a rock off the overpass.

12:45 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a transient camped out behind a store. The person was yelling and dancing.

1:54 p.m. — A caller near Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported that she believed her ex-husband had slashed her vehicle tires.

3:41 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman screaming and cursing at passersby.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

7:42 a.m. — The intensive care unit requested a report for a possible intentional poisoning. The victim was on a ventilator.

10:18 a.m. — A caller on Stone Meadow Lane, near Tierra Road, reported a sheep that had returned to their property.

11:31 a.m. — A caller on Brunswick Drive, near Curry Drive, reported that she’d received a call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. The person said she’d won, but wanted her financial information.

12:29 p.m. — A caller on Oak Street, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported that he’s received 10 to 15 packages of seeds from China over the past two months.

1:28 p.m. — A caller on School Street, near Highway 49, reported someone placed something in her gas tank.

3:29 p.m. — A caller on You Bet Road, near Oak Knoll Lane, reported they picked up a woman and her child as they ran from a house. The woman said the child’s father pulled a gun on her at the house, hit her and took her phone.

4:39 p.m. — A caller on Combine Road, near Linton Lane, reported that she received a package in the mail — containing a paper mask — that neither she nor her husband ordered.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:02 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street, near York Street, reported a man sitting outside City Hall screaming and cursing loudly.

— Alan Riquelmy