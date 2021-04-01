Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports raves going on all night

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:49 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a person in a green sedan driving around a parking lot with no lights on, playing loud music and taking things out of the back of a truck.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man wearing black running in and out of traffic.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Ophir Street and Colfax Avenue reported being threatened by two subjects walking a dog. The caller said the subjects threatened to release their dog to kill him.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported missing prescription medication.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported theft of jewelry.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of East Main Street reported a male walked in and put on a black ski mask.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a stolen car.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a subject passed out in their car. The caller reported the subject had been drinking inside the business and went to get money to pay the bill, but passed out in the driver’s seat of the car.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a building packed with people not wearing masks.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported checks being stolen from mailbox and then cashed for over $9,000.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported his goat was killed by a mountain lion.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp and LaBarr Meadows Road reported a blue Dodge pickup driving into oncoming lanes.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Penn Road reported the post office misplaced his life-saving drugs.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a scam call.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a car driving into bike lanes and construction lanes.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a woman sitting on the curb drinking a bottle of wine and crying.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Norlene and Tippy ways reported a male subject chasing her in his vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

5:19 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported raves going on all night.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported finding drugs and requested an officer pick them up.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road reported a tenant went into a psychotic rage then attacked the reporting party and threatened others.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported two aggressive geese and requested they be relocated.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue requested assistance with helping subjects be removed from a room. The caller reported the subjects were scheduled to check out and had not paid.

— Walter Ford