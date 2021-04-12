Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports prowler outside of home

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

8:12 a.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman in her early 30s banging on people’s windows in the parking lot, dancing, and talking to herself.

8:27 a.m. — A caller near Butler Street and Cadden Drive reported seeing a suspicious individual in a tan jacket taking photographs of a neighbor’s residence.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street called police to report a male subject behaving suspiciously outside of her residence. The caller said that she has heard the prowler outside for the last several nights from her upstairs apartment.

1:46 p.m. —A caller from East Main and Bennett streets reported that she was being followed by a blue-and-white truck, driven by a male subject. The caller said that the subject slowed down and asked her if she wanted a ride, and that the same truck has also recently been following the caller’s roommate.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street said that a new neighbor had showed up on his property and was attempting to take down the caller’s tool shed, on the side of his house. Police arrived on the scene and separated both parties.

6:10 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported that five juveniles skateboarding in the school’s rear parking lot had threatened to assault another group of juveniles.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1:17 a.m. — A caller from Sadie D Drive and Cascade Loop reported a large party in the neighborhood that the caller said was causing excessive noise. Police later arrived and shut down the event.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Sugar Pine Court, near its intersection with Wolf Hollow Road, said that her husband had assaulted her and trapped her in her bedroom.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road, near Kentucky Flat and Empress roads, said that a sign he had placed on an easement property had been stolen by an unknown subject on the same day that the sign was put up.

4:32 p.m. — A caller near Bowman Lake Road and Thundershower Retreat reported a disturbance involving a neighbor who had blocked a shared road with dirt and trees. The caller said that the neighbor then attempted to run over people clearing the roadway with his backhoe. Police arrived at the scene and separated the parties. No arrests were made.

6:42 p.m. — A process server called police near Rail Fence Road to report that a disturbance was developing between parties while the server was delivering a restraining order to the residence.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road, near Buckeye and Tumbling Creek roads, reported that his dredge had been stolen.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

6:01 p.m. — A caller near Bass Trail and Harvest Hill Road said that a threatening announcement had been made to the area. A neighbor said that an unknown subject had announced that residents should “stay inside, lock your doors, get your guns.” A suspicious vehicle was reported speeding off from the area around the time that police arrived on the scene.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near the intersection of Main and North Pine streets, reported witnessing a woman defecating behind a gray van.

