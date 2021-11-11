Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports poster for ‘Critical Race Theory’ demonstration

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:16 a.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Dalmation Drive reported a subject lying on the side of the roadway.

7:45 a.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Highway 49 reported a subject staggering in and out of the roadway, wrapped in a dark sleeping bag.

8:15 a.m. — A caller near Tyler Foote Crossing Road, between Albion Road and Highway 49, reported a woman harassing him and threatening to post videos on social media if he did not give her money.

8:54 a.m. — A caller near Nutmeg Court and Sun Forest Drive reported that a nurse took an elderly patient to the hospital the day before, and the client left the emergency room before she could be evaluated.





10:23 a.m. — A caller near Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported catching a subject that paid with counterfeit bills the night before on camera.

2:48 p.m. — A caller near Lava Cap Mine Road and Masada Drive reported his landlord refused to give him his security deposit back.

3:03 p.m. — A caller near Wolf Meadows Drive, between Cub Court and Duggans Road, requested their child, who reported abuse, be checked on at their adoptive parents’ house.

3:59 p.m. — A caller near Pioneer Way and Salt Creek Road reported potential animal abuse, given the serious rash on the dog.

4:47 p.m. — Security near Lakeshore North reported an elderly male trying to enter the community to visit someone, but the resident he wanted to see did not want to see him. The subject was then unwilling to leave.

5:13 p.m. — A caller near Ridge Road reported seeing a poster in the post office announcing that there would be a public demonstration at 6 p.m. due to “Critical Race Theory.”

6:41 p.m. — A caller near East Brookview Drive, near Lower Colfax Road, reported being stuck in a ditch with his vehicle, and being on the verge of a violent outbreak.

— Rebecca O’Neil