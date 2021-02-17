Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports postal service for refusing to deliver food packages

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported a burglary to a vehicle.

8:45 a.m. — Graffiti was located on a water fountain in front of the skate park. The service gate was found open and the lock was missing.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported finding marijuana in donated items.

10:31 a.m. — Public Works employees were called to the skate park to remove an unsanctioned structure built by skateboarders. A man became angry and challenged them to fight, but calmed down after speaking to officers.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Penn Gate reported her vehicle had been broken into and a purse stolen.

10:38 p.m. — A man from Colfax Avenue and Hansen Way reported a person in a vehicle following and harassing him. The other party reported the man was casing vehicles in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Neal Street.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence and Alexandra ways reported hearing three rifle shots.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Maggie Lane reported someone forced open a gate and stole tools including a log splitter. A horse and a goat then got loose and had yet to return.

12:40 p.m. — A man from Golden Star Road reported the postal service was recklessly endangering his health by refusing to deliver food packages due to their weight. He said the post office was forcing him to pick up the packages and it was unsafe due to viruses. He said he was aware of other food delivery services but preferred his current method. He was informed it was a civil issue.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported an SUV was stuck on a trail behind a church and people were cutting trees in order to continue down the trail. It could not be located.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Old and Sweetland roads reported a house had been burglarized. Nothing appeared to be damaged or missing, however.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported a reckless driver tried to run the caller off the road.

— Liz Kellar