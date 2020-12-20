Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

11:45 a.m. — A caller near Rudd and Bitney Springs roads reported unsafe keeping of cows.

12:02 p.m. — A caller near Mooney Flat Road and Highway 20 reported someone repeatedly stealing her mail and dropping it on the ground near her residence.

12:35 p.m. — A caller near Smithys Place and Talking Pines Road reported stolen mail.

2:19 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported 50 goats in the roadway.

2:55 p.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive, between Brunswick Road and Evening Star Drive, reported someone broke in and stole a motorcycle from their garage.

3:10 p.m. — A caller between Pinnacle Lane and Bucaneer Way on Hilltop Road reported someone “aiding and abetting” animal abuse.

4:10 p.m. — A caller on Retrac Way, between Thornberry Way and Hilltop Drive, reported she heard 14 shots near her home.

4:45 p.m. — A 911 caller reporting a deer hit by a vehicle in the roadway

10:03 p.m. — A caller on Highway 20, between One Mile Way and Livingston Drive, reported that someone tried to break into her house.

11:50 p.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road, near China Hollow Road, reported they heard a subject from a neighboring vacant property cry “help.”

Saturday

12:13 p.m. — A caller on Piper Lane, near Kneebone Court, reported a missing pig spotted in a field at Oak Tree Farms.

12:14 p.m. — A caller near Magnolia and Combie roads reported a rock hit his windshield while no other cars were on the road to kick it up. Subject called to alert authorities that someone may be throwing rocks in the area.

12:40 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Pine Flat Way reported stolen ski equipment and $200 in cash.

12:52 p.m. — A 911 caller on the Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported a road rage incident.

2:48 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Auburn Road reported a chainsaw stolen from an unlocked but closed storage unit.

2:55 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a pallet in the roadway.

3:12 p.m. — A caller near Peardale Lane called to report a school bus ran a four-way stop sign and was tailgating people

7:44 p.m. — A caller near Sunrock and Augustine roads reported hearing two or three gunshots.

9:38 p.m. — A caller near Echo Blue Drive and Chaparral Circle reported hearing six gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:17 a.m. — A caller near Broad and Spring streets requested that a transient who broke into the building to sleep be removed.

5:07 p.m. — A caller on the Highway 20 Broad Street off-ramp reported a trashbag in the roadway.

8:50 p.m. — A caller on Gold Flat Road, near Sneath Clay Road and Railroad Avenue, reported someone entered their house through window and stole their phone. The caller said it is an ongoing issue.

Saturday

12:45 a.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street, near Pioneer Park, reported two juvenile skateboarders making a lot of noise.

9:23 a.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street, near Pioneer Park, reported people rollerskating on the tennis courts.

12:29 p.m. — A caller on Railroad Avenue, between Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported she was scammed out of $600 via email.

1:26 p.m. — A caller on the 20 reported an elderly couple possibly in distress or broken down near Highways 49 and 20.

5:35 p.m. — A caller on Railroad Avenue, between Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported two women involved in an assault.

— Rebecca O’Neil