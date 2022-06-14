Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports possible phone scam targeting seniors

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

2:36 a.m. — A caller near Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Albion Way reported hearing a gunshot from the street. During the call, two more gunshots were heard.

7:02 a.m. — A caller near Patricia Way, between Alexandra and Shana ways, reported a dog that killed a bat.

7:02 a.m. — A caller near Newtown Road, between Kentucky Flat and Empress roads, reported that their neighbor’s dog has been abandoned for four days. The reporting party brought them food and water because they didn’t have any, and saw feces and urine all over the house.

7:42 a.m. — A caller near South Ponderosa Way and Rough and Ready Highway reported a person sleeping in their Subaru, which made the reporting party uncomfortable because her daughter rides horses regularly in the area.

7:57 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported that tenants left their dog at the house when they were evicted. One dog had 11 puppies two days ago and another dog was in labor at the time of the call.

8:52 a.m. — A caller near Donner Pass Road and Ski Ranch Lane reported a neighbor was upset with a business’ event and came and left trash in front of the business dumpster. The reporting party said they have witnesses.

9:25 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road, between Witt Lane and North Ponderosa Way, advised he would be shooting and that his neighbors would call in and complain.

9:49 a.m — A caller near the Kingvale exit on Interstate 80 reported a white-and-brown dog in the roadway.

9:52 a.m. — A caller near Bloomfield Court and North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road requested information about dropping off a bat for testing.

9:58 a.m. — A caller near Relief Hill Road reported a neighbor has a camera facing her backyard and into her bathroom.

10:02 a.m. — A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive reported two loose pigs in a field.

10:32 a.m. — A caller near Pine Aire and Relief Hill roads reported her neighbor was digging up rocks in the river with a backhoe and, before that, a tractor.

11:36 a.m. — A caller near Hutto Road, between Chanterelle Lane and Patino Road, reported a kitten stuck in a pipe connected to a jacuzzi. Per the reporting party, the cat was having a hard time breathing.

11:53 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road and Wildwood West Drive reported a German shepherd/pit bull mix running in the roadway.

12:35 p.m. — A caller near Broadmoor and Walnut courts reported a fox with a broken leg.

12:42 p.m. — A caller near Saint Andrews Court and Birch Way reported scam-type calls directed at seniors requesting money for bail.

4:47 p.m. — A caller near Greenhorn and Pine Peak roads reported a loose, large mastiff that chased and tried to bite her husband while he rode his bicycle.

5:18 p.m. — A 911 caller near Columbia and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a woman with spray painted pink hair wearing a sundress with paint all over her body wandering around by herself. The reporting party offered her a ride, but the woman declined.

6:35 a.m. — A caller near Cole Way, between Rattlesnake Road and Los Niños Place, reported hearing 10 gunshots in the area. The reporting party said they did not think it was target practice as they had never heard those sounds before.

9:58 p.m. — A caller near Dixon and Squirrel Creek roads reported two subjects with a mini-motorcycle pouring liquid on it as it steamed.

10:09 p.m. — A caller near Combie Road reported her husband was beaten up by strangers.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:48 p.m. — A 911 caller near Zion Street and Searls Avenue reported two males under the influence. One male stated he was being punched and the other said the reporting party was grabbing his butt.

— Rebecca O’Neil