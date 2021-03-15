Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports pigs tearing up the neighborhood

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:04 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a suspicious vehicle was following him around and taking pictures.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street, near McKnight Way, reported a driver unable to maintain lanes.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a vehicle was parked on the sidewalk, causing a traffic hazard.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street, near Auburn Street, reported a male subject carrying an ax in a shoulder sling while walking.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a male subject was standing in the middle of the roadway, and that she had almost hit him.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

4:26 a.m. — A caller from Names Drive, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported loud music playing and a loud party going on all night.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road, near Godfrey Lane, reported they had just spotted a dog which had been running loose for the past couple of days.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174, near Forest Park Lane, reported she found a broken window on the building. The caller stated she did not see anyone inside.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road, near Wolf Road, reported a customer began throwing her drinks at the front of the store after store employees confronted her about littering in the drive-thru. The caller stated the customer also hit a store employee and slapped a phone out of their hands. The victim declined to press charges, stating she just wanted law enforcement to get the suspect off the property.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Round Valley Road, reported someone went through his vehicle after he left it locked, but with the windows down.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near McCourtney Road, reported pigs running up and down the road, tearing up the neighborhood.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Combie Road, reported a deer had been hit by a vehicle, and was alive but injured.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Uren Street, reported a truck had been off the roadway multiple times.

— Victoria Penate