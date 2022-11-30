Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports PG&E scam cost her $329

Grass Valley Police Department

12:22 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a cashier was rude to them and chased them off the property.

1:30 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a vehicle parked in the road closure area. He was very upset.

4:23 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a subject being aggressive and waving a cane around.

5:49 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject at the pharmacy being very aggressive and was upset that they wouldn’t fill his prescription five days early.

11:29 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Circle reported a truck parked with a dog tied to the front bumper. It was unknown where the owner was. The caller was concerned and found it odd no one was around.

Nevada City Police Department

12:23 p.m. – A caller from Hoover Lane reported subjects who had set up a camp at the top of the parking lot.

3:28 p.m. – A caller from Clay Street reported receiving a scam call regarding a PG&E bill. The caller was told she would have her electricity turned off if she didn’t pay $329 through Zelle. The caller paid the sum and later contacted PG&E who told her she had been scammed.

6:40 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported he noticed a suspicious female subject in the parking lot of the business with a gas can and was filling her tank. The caller stated that there has been a history of gas being taken from postal vehicles. When the caller approached the subject ,she did not respond.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

1:46 a.m. – A caller from Duggans Road reported two horses running in and out of the roadway.

8:12 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a found pig. The caller said they would keep the pig for now and post photos to social media to find the owner.

12:37 p.m. – A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported a squatter on his property who had tampered with the caller’s vehicle and told the caller he was just there to get high.

1:41 p.m. – A caller from Walker Drive reported she was locked out of her residence by the homeowner without an eviction notice. The caller just wanted to pick up her belongings. Per the residents of the home, the caller’s belongings were put in front of the house and the caller was welcome to come get them.

2:44 p.m. – A caller from King Way reported that her sister had taken her WiFi hostage.

2:57 p.m. – A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported a door at a neighboring location had been kicked in.

3:31 p.m. – A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported a subject acting strangely outside of her home. The subject was rolling around in the driveway and claiming that his dog had been shot but no dog was seen.

9:36 p.m. – A caller from Del Mar Way reported a neighbor to the property he had been working on was videotaping him and shooting a gun. The caller didn’t know about the firearm until he was told later.