Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports person wearing clown mask, acting strangely

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:35 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject flicking a lighter by the grass area. The caller was concerned about fires.

2:16 p.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle all over the roadway, with the driver screaming and scratching his head and face.

7:31 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a car full of “tweakers” that have a gun and are talking about blowing up the business and shooting people.

8:40 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject outside the business wearing a clown mask and acting strangely.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

3:07 a.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported they were not sure how to get back to Grass Valley. The caller was given instructions on how to get back to town.

9:06 a.m. – A caller from Mooney Flat Road called Animal Control and stated they were going to steal a mule they believed was not being cared for. The caller said they would die trying to take the mule.

6:39 p.m. – A caller from Osbourne Hill Road reported an elderly couple pulled up alongside them and offered them help. The caller thought this suspicious, and was upset that someone offered them assistance and felt they were treated rudely by the citizens.

7:49 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported a subject they were trying to evict attempted to stab them.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:30 p.m – A caller from North Pine Street reported a missing credit card. Another customer in the business was also missing cards. The caller believed they had been pick-pocketed.

— Jennifer Nobles