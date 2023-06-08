NEVADA CITY
2:24 a.m. — A transient woman who was refusing to leave a private property on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street was given a warning for trespassing. She was described as having dark hair, gray pants and a coat.
5:44 p.m. — A reporting party on Coyote Street and Dean Alley requested a check on a brother who was in poor health and associated with a black BMW and Ford Bronco in the garage. The brother may be staying with an estranged brother in Texas but the reporting party does not have any contact information.
6:07 p.m. — A report was taken regarding a burglary reported on Alexander Street and Main Street where coins were taken between 2 and 5 p.m.
GRASS VALLEY
8:55 p.m. — A call from an emergency room on Glasson Way requested assistance for a psychiatric patient who was getting amped up and assaulted two people yesterday. The suspect could be heard in the background yelling.
9:11 a.m. — An apartment complex and storage unit on Forest Glade Circle and Gilmore Way was broken into on Tuesday night. Video camera surveillance was made available to officers, according to the owner of the complex.
9: 36 a.m. — A reporting party on Dorsey Drive at the Grass Valley Terrace Apartments requested to speak with officers regarding a hate crime.
1:16 p.m. — A fruit vendor with no city permit along Allison Ranch Road and Freeman Lane was contacted and the subject packed up and agreed to leave the location.
4:25 p.m. — A juvenile approximately the age of a first grader was reported to be standing at a bus stop for over an hour at Stacy Lane and S. Auburn Street near the ACF Market. The reporting party was worried for the juvenile’s safety. Officers responded and the report was cleared by contact.
6:13 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a person under a blanket at a bus stop along Old Tunnel Road doing methamphetamines. The reporting party said she can identify the drug because she used to do it.
9:27 p.m. — An extremely intoxicated man playing music loudly wearing a hat, backpack and carrying a sleeping bag on Plaza Drive and Brunswick Road in the Flyers / Exxon station was reported and officers contacted the subject.
10: 33 p.m. — A warning was issued to a subject wearing a gray hoodie that was reported to be standing in the middle of the roadway approximately 100 yards south of La Barr Meadows and McKnight Way.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
8:07 a.m. — A man attacked his roommate over parking issues on Gold Bug Road and Sailor Flat Road. The reporting party wanted the incident documented.
10:44 a.m. — A reporting party on Perimeter Road reported his neighbor’s dog is loose again and barking at his donkeys. The dog is a husky mix and not contained. A warning was issued.
12:22 p.m. — A report of a male in his 30s talking to 13-year old girls saying he wanted friends at Lakeshore North and Dead End. The man was asking for the girl’s phone numbers.
2:26 p.m. — A dog on Restive Way and Clayton Road dragged a six month old puppy through the fence killing it last Sunday.
3:26 p.m. — On Highway 80 and Floriston Way a blue sedan, possibly a Honda, covered in stickers was running people off the road and described as a “road rager.” The incident was handled by dispatch.
4:25 p.m. — A neighbor on Mooney Flat Road came onto the property of the reporting party belligerent and yelled at her about a goat. The report was cleared by contact.
6:58 p.m. — A man was arrested who showed up at the home of a mother with her children who were previously victims of a domestic violence incident. The reporting party was a family friend who left with her child as soon as she saw him coming down the driveway at Paddock Lane and Thunder Road. The subject was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for felony domestic violence charges.
— Marianne Boll-See