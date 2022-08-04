Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports person playing with blow torch

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. — Two callers from Olympia Park Road reported a subject playing with a blow torch.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Boca Reservoir reported they had received information on the possible sighting of a stolen jet ski.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Boca Reservoir reported an aggressive jet ski rider this weekend.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported three white labs running at large, and added that it is an ongoing issue.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Stampede Reservoir requested assistance from an animal control officer after their puppy came into contact with a bat, although the caller didn’t think the canine was bit.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a large limb down, blocking a good portion of the road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported someone bathing themselves on their property and pointing aggressively at the caller.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle with no rear plate nearly hit their building, then took off at a high rate of speed.

— Jennifer Nobles