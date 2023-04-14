GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:10 a.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported somebody stole her clothes.
12:33 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road/East Main Street reported five people on the corner selling flowers and walking through traffic.
4:11 p.m. — A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported a male stole a table saw from the location.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male was screaming in the roadway and flipping people off.
6:00 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject was outside the doorway using an outlet, blocking the door, and digging in his pockets.
6:32 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported a transient at the front door with all his belongings, getting ready to stay for the night.
11:46 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject passed out at the bus stop, and the subject did not want medical.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:18 a.m. — A caller from Rolum Lane/Nimrod Street reported a silver Dodge truck with a trailer was parked in the middle of the road blocking access.
1:00 p.m. — A caller from Searls/Bost Avenue reported that a white sedan driver could not maintain lanes and hit a curb.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
7:51 a.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported they had just returned to town and noticed his “Gabota” Tractor was taken from his property.
10:56 a.m. — A caller from Scopar Road reported that their neighbor dug ditches in the easement, and he could not drive down the driveway.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from Pilot Peak Lane wanted to know who sets protocols for removing animals from someone’s possession.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported that a subject evicted from the location was still there.
3:05 p.m. — A caller from Road Runner Drive reported she was scammed by phone for $900.
6:00 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a person was on her property and took the hood of her Volkswagen and some engine parts.
7:34 p.m. — A caller from Buckeye Circle reported multiple gunshots heard every other night behind Holiday Market side streets for about a week.
— LaMarr Fields
