Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports person dancing, walking in traffic

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:16 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported someone dancing and walking in traffic.

3:35 p.m. – A caller from Maltman Drive reported a transient keeps coming on the property and messing with the mirrors of the company’s and customers’ vehicles.

6:10 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject hanging out in the parking lot with no pants on.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:07 p.m. – A caller from Rollins Lake reported someone illegally camping and who appeared to be hunting with a bow and arrow. The subject also had a camp fire.

3:32 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 requested assistance regarding her power supply being purposely turned off by PG&E in the heat.

3:55 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a subject getting into their face over not cleaning up horse excrement. The caller was very argumentative and kept saying they were going to take matters into their own hands. The caller was advised not to do that.

6:20 p.m. – A caller from Cattle Drive reported they were locked in a storage facility.

6:28 p.m. – A caller from Harvest Lane reported a subject driving back and forth in a vehicle with a bale of hay on top. The caller claimed the hay had been stolen.

7:25 p.m. – A caller from Three Homes Road requested assistance as they had been released from jail and their trailer was occupied by someone else. The other person in the trailer had thrown all of the caller’s items outside.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:02 p.m. – A caller from Joe Day Road reported an altercation between two people stemming from a road rage incident.

— Jennifer Nobles