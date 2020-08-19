Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports people using chalk to write racial slurs

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

12:06 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a woman, who has a restraining order against the caller, got into his truck and began breaking items.

7:34 a.m. — A caller at Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man walking in the middle of the road, cursing at passersby. He threw something at the caller’s vehicle.

9:12 a.m. — A caller in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported several businesses had been vandalized by spray paint.

2:08 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a trespasser who had become difficult with security. The person wouldn’t leave, was disruptive and claimed that security was part of a conspiracy.

7:15 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a transient urinating on a wall. The transient then began yelling at a business’ customers. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

7:02 a.m. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive, near Ladino Avenue, reported a man standing outside a building, acting “out of it,” and asking for a ride.

8:09 a.m. — A caller told dispatch that “We need to open our eyes and pay attention. We probably live in the south of France.” The caller said she’d tried to contact Cal Fire. Dispatch advised her of 911 usage.

9:13 a.m. — A caller on Newtown Road told dispatch that a group of people on a Facebook page were forming a group to patrol for looters.

2:55 p.m. — A caller on Sierra Vista Drive, near Lower Colfax Road, reported a neighbor’s dog walked onto another neighbor’s property. Someone then got a gun and tried to shoot the dog.

2:58 p.m. — A caller on Wolf Mountain Road, near American Ranch Court, reported that they discovered their fuel truck had been stolen.

6:17 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway reported a man pulled over to the side of the road with music blaring. The man then exited his vehicle and began yelling at passing cars.

6:46 p.m. — A caller on Meadow Drive, near Judd Lane, reported a vehicle struck a power pole. Cal Fire said power lines were down. Another caller said they heard a loud boom.

8 p.m. — A caller on Boulder Street reported people writing racial slurs on his property with chalk. The caller asked for extra patrols.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:36 p.m. — A caller on Searls Avenue, near Bost Avenue, reported someone who’s not allowed on the property was driving back and forth, “giving them the finger.”

— Alan Riquelmy