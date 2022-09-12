Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports people partying in church parking lot

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:33 a.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Butler and Minnie streets. Based on the evidence, law enforcement was able to determine the color and type of one of the vehicles involved. Damages were made to park posts and city signs.

7:05 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a suspicious subject walking around the caller’s house asking to borrow a rake. The caller recognized the subject as someone who was put on Facebook as trying to break into houses.

11:13 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported a bunch of people partying in the church parking lot.

Saturday

1:12 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a transient panhandling and going into traffic. The subject was described as wearing a T-shirt that read “Get Lost.”

6:35 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a male subject on the highway lighting something on fire and dropping it into a vent. Another call reported that the subject was now in the middle of the highway.

11:15 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject underneath a stairway was back and had been asked to leave, but was refusing. It appeared the subject had some kind of pipe they were smoking something out of.

Sunday

2:04 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported that someone has been knocking in their door every night at 2 a.m. for the past three weeks.

6:16 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a suspicious plywood motorhome in the parking lot since Saturday.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:03 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported a subject passed out in a vehicle, partially hanging out of it. Another caller reported seeing the vehicle at another location; the windshield was smashed and the subjects were seen driving up and down various driveways.

9:32 a.m. – A caller from Hidden Hollow Place reported someone shooting high powered rifles, possibly at abandoned vehicles.

11:51 a.m. – A caller from Taylor Crossing Road reported illegal camping near NID property by the river.

Saturday

11:03 a.m. – A caller from Boca Springs Campground reported an abandoned RV blocking part of the roadway. The caller was advised to contact the camp host or Forest Service. The caller said there were several subjects camping in the area who needed to get out and the RV was preventing any trailers from leaving.

9:54 p.m. – A caller from Houghton Ranch Road reported hearing a lot of arguing, mostly in Spanish or Jamaican. The caller was concerned because the neighborhood hasn’t changed. They did not know if they wanted an area check.

11:28 p.m. – A caller from Edwards Drive reported hearing loud voices laughing, then “Ow, that hurt my head,” then more laughing. The caller was concerned someone was hurt.

Sunday

9:36 a.m. – A caller from Fletcher Court reported gunshots. It sounded like target shooting with automatic weapons at times.

10:54 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported nine lost goats. The caller called back to report that eight goats were stolen.

12:24 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road asked for help in removing a subject from in front of the business. The subject was acting strange and refusing to leave, and was claiming to be Jesus and cursing God.

5:49 p.m. – A caller from Washington Road reported two subjects target shooting rifles. The subjects claimed to have permission, but the caller checked with the property owner and they do not. The caller asked the subjects to stop but they refused.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

11:13 a.m. – A caller from Union Street reported a female running around and yelling.

Sunday

6:58 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported approximately four subjects camping in four different vans.

— Jennifer Nobles