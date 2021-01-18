Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports people dancing in the street

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:33 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported loud talkers.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Eldore and Keller roads reported vandalism with red spray paint on a fence.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient with a stab wound to the chest. He said he jumped onto a bed that had broken glass on it, but he had no other injuries. A report was taken.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Aileen Way reported possible mail theft with a mailbox found open.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Simple Justice Road reported a buck caught in a baseball batting cage net.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported finding a lunch bag with needles on the walking path.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Waterfall Lane reported the theft of a battery charger, chainsaw, leaf blower and 10 pounds of marijuana. It was found to be a civil issue.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road and Hidden Hollow Place reported 10 to 15 trucks trespassing on BLM land.

2:35 p.m. — A man at a business on Penn Valley Drive reported five people in the store without masks and wanted a deputy to respond and tell the store to have people wear masks. He said he felt like he needed to get physical with someone, then left.

10:49 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported prowlers breaking into a shed, who were gone when a deputy arrived.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

11:55 a.m. — A man from Railroad Avenue reported someone grabbed him by the neck, but he did not need medical attention.

6:07 p.m. — A woman from Broad and York streets reported 15 to 20 people dancing in the street, and said she almost hit one of them.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported a man with dreadlocks lying in the street who might have been under the influence of a controlled substance. The man asked to be taken to Smartsville.

— Liz Kellar