Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports people dancing in the street
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
1:33 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported loud talkers.
8:52 a.m. — A caller from Eldore and Keller roads reported vandalism with red spray paint on a fence.
9:07 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient with a stab wound to the chest. He said he jumped onto a bed that had broken glass on it, but he had no other injuries. A report was taken.
11:02 a.m. — A caller from Aileen Way reported possible mail theft with a mailbox found open.
12:35 p.m. — A caller from Simple Justice Road reported a buck caught in a baseball batting cage net.
1:05 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported finding a lunch bag with needles on the walking path.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from Waterfall Lane reported the theft of a battery charger, chainsaw, leaf blower and 10 pounds of marijuana. It was found to be a civil issue.
1:40 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road and Hidden Hollow Place reported 10 to 15 trucks trespassing on BLM land.
2:35 p.m. — A man at a business on Penn Valley Drive reported five people in the store without masks and wanted a deputy to respond and tell the store to have people wear masks. He said he felt like he needed to get physical with someone, then left.
10:49 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported prowlers breaking into a shed, who were gone when a deputy arrived.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
11:55 a.m. — A man from Railroad Avenue reported someone grabbed him by the neck, but he did not need medical attention.
6:07 p.m. — A woman from Broad and York streets reported 15 to 20 people dancing in the street, and said she almost hit one of them.
6:53 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported a man with dreadlocks lying in the street who might have been under the influence of a controlled substance. The man asked to be taken to Smartsville.
— Liz Kellar
