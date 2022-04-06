Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports people camping in a van, using neighborhood as bathroom

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

6:07 a.m. — A caller at Puon and Murphy roads reported the theft of a battery charger, which was being tracked to an address. Caller stated he thinks subjects are currently on the property stealing items.

11:05 a.m. — A caller at Pleasant Valley Road reported a subject took her wallet to the bathroom, took $200 out of it and left the wallet in the bathroom. Per caller, the subject was driving a green sedan. Caller said there is a video of subject taking the money.

1:30 p.m. — A caller at Wolf Meadows Drive and Cub Court reported the theft of a debit card by their daughter occurred Monday. The caller said the daughter was using the card at school.

2:39 p.m. — A caller at Penfold Place and Sunnyvale Lane reported unknown suspects claimed to be Amazon tech and had her download their app so they could access her phone, and then sent out $4,381 via a money transfer to unknown persons. The caller will report the incident to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.





6:27 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported an embezzled vehicle, a black 2002 Audi Q7. Per caller, an ex-boyfriend took the vehicle and had not returned it.

11:44 p.m. — A 911 caller from Black Bear Lane and Stagecoach Way reported her son broke into her trailer while she was away and was currently locked out. The subject was warned to stay out of his mother’s trailer.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:32 a.m. — A caller at Cross Road and Gethsemane Street reported subjects in an old, brown van have been camping for three days and using the neighborhood as a bathroom.

5:15 p.m. — A caller at Nevada and Grove streets reported a subject arrived who is not allowed there, and was asked to leave. The subject then made threats to break a window.

— William Roller