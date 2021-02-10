Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ’peaceful dance protest’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

4:37 a.m. — Multiple callers from Maryland Drive and Washington Street reported hearing gunshots. No one could be located.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a Social Security scam.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Presley Way reported two men in a physical fight, who then walked away together.

11:49 a.m. — A woman at a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet with charges made on cards.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man repeatedly asking about robes. The man had reportedly exposed himself to a neighboring business owner several days previously. He could not be located.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man sitting outside, snorting a controlled substance.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a drunken woman yelling and banging on windows. At 4:24 p.m., the woman was reported to be outside screaming and yelling about other tenants and their genitals. She was arrested on suspicion of using offensive words in public and making unreasonable noise.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a burglary and the theft of a guitar.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a customer threw a sandwich at an employee through the drive-thru window.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man tried to go behind the counter and steal beer and cigarettes. No charges were requested, and the man was admonished against trespassing.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported two men on drugs in front of the gas station. One man was yelling and biting the air and the other was playing music and dancing. No crime was found, it was a “peaceful dance protest.”

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

4:57 a.m. — A drunken man refused to give his location and kept talking about Doris Day and loving movies.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported identity theft.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Hardy Way reported someone destroyed multiple mailboxes. It appeared to have been caused by a motor vehicle accident.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported possible squatters in a residence with broken windows. The house was cleared and secured.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported mail theft.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported tax fraud.

12:01 p.m. — A man from Sky Pines Road reported vandalism to his dinosaurs.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from Combie and Wolf roads reported a man shooting off fireworks in the parking lot. It might have been someone possibly shooting a flare gun out of a vehicle’s sunroof.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Clay Street reported having paid $3,000 to someone claiming to be law enforcement for a bond.

