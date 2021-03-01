Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports panhandlers pretending to play accordion

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:59 a.m. — A woman at a business in the 100 block of Bank Street wanted officers to “scare” some kids that were possibly messing with her car. No one was located.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man lying on the ground who had been screaming, throwing things at people and trying to fight another man. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported panhandlers refusing to leave and pretending to play the accordion. They were moving along.

Saturday

1:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole items. He was cited on an unknown charge.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported embezzlement and theft.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a woman on the side of the road who said she had been “taken” and threatened by a man. A report was taken.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from a beauty supply store in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men, one of whom had multicolored hair in a bun, stole $100 in goods and left.

Sunday

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at the Dorsey Drive overpass reported several juveniles throwing rocks onto the highway. No one was located.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported two boys walking door to door, asking people to shoot them. One was acting like he was going to jump off the overpass, then ran down the street. They were located and had returned home.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possible drug deal. No one was located.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Springhill Drive reported the theft of a catalytic converter.

5:35 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and South Auburn Street reported a vehicle rollover.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

7:24 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Wildflower Drive reported a runaway juvenile walking on the road. The juvenile returned home and was OK.

7:39 a.m. — A caller from Davidson Lane reported finding a bag of syringes and requested pickup.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive reported vandalism to a fence.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from Dobbins Drive reported a buck with wire and boards wrapped around its antlers.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road reported a physical fight with two men punching another man. No charges were desired.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

6:05 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported someone broke open the door to the bandshell.

— Liz Kellar