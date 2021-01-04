Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ’overflow of disruption’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

6:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a burglary.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole items.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported a cyber-crime, and a fraud report was taken.

9:22 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a fraud.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient who was on a hold assaulted two nurses and a security guard, and left the hospital naked and on foot.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported finding a back roll-up door kicked in and several items moved. A box was found by the freeway.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifted several items and assaulted someone. No medical attention was needed.

1:08 p.m. — A woman reported identity theft with accounts opened in her name.

Thursday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported fraudulent charges on an Amazon account totaling more than $600.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Glenbrook Drive and East Main Street reported the theft of a rear license plate.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported the theft of more than $700 in products.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of East Main Street reported an “overflow of disruption.”

6:58 p.m. — A man from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a battery that occurred on Christmas Eve, and said he needed to go to the hospital.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.

Friday

1:26 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken and reckless driver who looked as if he had been assaulted. He was cited on unknown charges and released at the hospital.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported people dumping food waste in their yard and now there were dead rats on the ground in front of the house.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man breaking into chained-up products in front of the store.

7:55 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man pepper sprayed her and her boyfriend. A report was taken.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a physical fight involving three people. They had left before an officer arrived and no injuries were reported.

Saturday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported “people doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”

12:52 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man shot out the windows in her apartment after she kicked him out. No use of a firearm was found and a report was taken.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported two men and a woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on charges of being drunk in public and violating probation.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported a hit-and-run. The driver then returned, abandoned the vehicle and left in a different vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Welsh Lane reported mail strewn along the ground.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Old Pond Lane reported ongoing issues with neighbors shooting off fireworks and guns. The suspect was advised of the county shooting ordinance.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from a business on Streeter Road reported multiple vehicles had been burglarized in the work yard.

2:11 p.m. — A caller reported a man had been assaulted the night before on Sages Road. He had been dragged out and tied up before the assault. A report was taken.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Nevada City Avenue reported a vehicle racing back and forth at about 100 mph for the last hour.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

2:06 p.m. — A caller reported someone broke a lock in the 100 block of Argall Way and got into a crawl space.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a person tried to get into a property and damaged lattice and chicken wire.

