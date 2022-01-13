Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports open door, barking dog at home that should be empty

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road, near Gillham Court, reported she had seen approximately 17 dogs running around the area and then began hearing fighting.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive stated there were ongoing issues with a neighbor’s dog getting out and attacking other dogs and people.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway, near Highway 49, reported a student had thrown something out of a bus window and it had hit another vehicle.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Mindy Lane, near Discovery Way, reported the theft of power tools from a garage.





3:11 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive, near Silver Way, reported there was a suspicious vehicle parked next to a nearby residence, the vehicle’s drivers looked a bit unsavory, and the subjects had entered the residence. The caller stated they were concerned for their neighbors.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported that, while she was not on scene, neighbors had advised her that two subjects were parked across from her residence, saying that they were from a communications company. The caller stated she was not having issues with her current services and did not use that company.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Anna Ridge Court, near Empress Mine Court, requested a “drive by” of a property. The caller stated he had received a text message from a friend, saying someone was camping on the property, and was unable to check himself.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road, near Meadow Way, requested pickup of a needle that had clear fluid in it.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Vintage Drive, near Lime Kiln Road, reported the owners of a home were out of town and the caller noticed the dog at that home was barking, the front door was wide open, and there were no cars in the driveway. The caller stated they had called the homeowners and they advised no one should be there.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Cherry Creek Road, reported a pedestrian was in the roadway.

— Victoria Penate