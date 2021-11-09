Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ongoing theft and vandalism to tractors

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road, near Zangol Place, reported a motorcycle was stolen late last month.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Avenue, near East Drive, reported she was walking with her dog and two golden retrievers ran up to the caller as they walked by. The caller stated one of the dogs was very aggressive and chased after her.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported two pit bulls were running along the highway.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Red Quartz Lane, reported a driver headed down their street had been pulling into driveways recently.





2:16 p.m. — A caller from Meadow View Drive, near Montre Lane, reported possible vandalism of his fence.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Daniels Way, near Lime Kiln Road, reported a mailbox had all containers open. The log states around three hours later that contact was made with the caller, who had been able to reach the postal service by then and believed they had left the mailboxes open as all the boxes still had mail in them.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Penn Oak Lane, near Country Downs, reported fraud on her bank account.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Echo Blue Drive, near Buckeye Court, reported an ongoing issue with a former tenant trespassing on the property.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a man had been drinking and was trying to get into a vehicle, adding that the subject was not in his vehicle at that moment but had driven there. Within the following hour, the log states the subject had not been drinking, and was instead having a medical issue. He was transported to the hospital.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from East Lime Kiln Road, near Highway 49, reported a woman was at the mailboxes in pajama pants, yelling at cars and flipping them off.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Metcalf Road, reported diesel was stolen out of their tractor by an unknown subject. The following hour, the log states it was an ongoing issue with theft and vandalism involving the caller’s tractors.

10:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, requested a check of the parking lot for the vehicle of a subject who had made weird statements to an employee of the business some hours before. The caller stated that the vehicle’s driver had asked an employee what time she got off, and the caller had become uncomfortable.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Prospect Street, reported a subject was laying on the ground in a sleeping bag.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a vehicle was parked just off the roadway.

11:33 p.m. — A caller from Redbud Way, near American Hill Road, called regarding an aggressive dog.

— Victoria Penate