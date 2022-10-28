Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports ‘ongoing issues’ with loose pigs
Grass Valley Police Department
12:12 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported he had just been assaulted by two subjects. The caller said he had been attacked because he had accidentally parked on the subjects’ property.
3:35 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a male subject parked on the side of the road requesting help trying to trade for gold and other items. The caller was concerned it might be a scam.
9:47 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported he was having issues dialing out on his phone; there was no emergency. The caller was advised to contact his phone provider for phone line assistance.
Nevada City Police Department
5:46 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported he was having a theatrical event regarding a woman’s right to choose, and thought there could potentially be some demonstrations. The caller just wanted to advise the officers on duty.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:55 p.m. – A caller from Duggans Way reported ongoing issues with pigs coming onto his property. The caller said he would send in a written complaint with photos of the loose pigs, and stated that they have been loose three times this week but always in the evening hours.
4:14 p.m. – A caller from Siesta Way reported finding handcuffs and two knives at the end of her driveway.
9:49 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a transient showing up at the station, harassing staff, and trying to get into the barracks.
11:50 p.m. – A caller from Keson Place reported a neighbor running a chainsaw late at night. The caller said it had been an ongoing issue for a few days but was a constant tonight.
— Jennifer Nobles
