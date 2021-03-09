Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports neighbor trying to infect him with COVID

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

3:28 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle hit the building. The male driver appeared drunk and was trying to leave. The vehicle appeared to be on fire. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported someone hit their gate last night with a vehicle.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 2200 block of Nevada City Highway reported people camping on private property. They were allowed to be there but one man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Crown Point Circle reported a man playing loud music, cussing and spitting. He was refusing to leave and began banging on the door. He then left and could not be located.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man stole a key ring worth about $5. No charges were desired.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported two men got out of a truck with a hose and a bucket, possibly looking to siphon gas from vehicles. They could not be located.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:01 a.m. — A man reported he was with a friend and they were stuck off Chalk Bluff Road. He said they were going to walk down to You Bet Road. They could not be located.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Augustine and Daisy Blue Mine roads reported a tree down across both lanes.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on Cattle Drive reported a man said he was being robbed.

9:50 a.m. — A caller reported receiving photos from a chicken breeder on Greenhorn Road, and the photos showed animals in distress. A report was taken.

9:54 a.m. — A man from Evergreen Ranch Court reported receiving a threatening email telling him to pay $1,000 in Bitcoin or all the porn sites he had been visiting would be revealed to his contacts. He was advised it was a fraud attempt and to change his passwords.

11:30 a.m. — A man from Rincon Way reported a neighbor tried to infect him with COVID by sneezing on him. He did not want to sign a citizen’s arrest form and was advised on how to obtain a restraining order.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Barn Owl Lane reported an ongoing issue with loose pigs tearing up the property.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road near the fairgrounds reported an injured coyote with some sort of trap on his “hand.”

3:27 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported credit card fraud.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported a former tenant breaking into a garage. At 8:26 p.m., the caller reported finding a firearm missing that possibly had been taken by the former tenant.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:30 p.m. — A woman was contacted in the center median of Highway 20 at Broad Street and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

— Liz Kellar