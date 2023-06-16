Grass Valley Police Department
2:40 a.m. – A caller from West Olympia Drive reported squatters on one of the cabins. The caller said there have been ongoing issues with transients trespassing. Last week the cabin was secured with boards and locks. The caller advised the cabin has broken windows and the boards were down. The caller could hear at least one person inside.
11:24 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported what he thought was a trail of blood in the parking lot.
11:51 a.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane requested assistance as she did not have a place to keep her dog and didn’t want to get arrested for animal neglect by keeping it in a car, and she didn’t have the $40 to surrender the dog to Animal Control.
4:52 p.m. – A caller from Laurel Lane reported her husband was missing with her medication. He was last seen four hours prior. The caller kept saying she needed her medication but denied medical.
9:05 p.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported seven skunks in his garage. He was advised of remedies.
10:34 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a black mama cat with six kittens by the drive-thru. An additional caller reported kittens in the storm drain near the drive-thru.
Nevada City Police Department
6:17 p.m. – A 911 call from Searls Avenue on an open line was heard with a female screaming and a male yelling “shut up, set up, get out.” The female was screaming and crying and wouldn’t respond to dispatch’s questions. The male was overheard saying “I’m warning you. I am going to hit you again.” It was determined that the female was angry with her father and tried grabbing the steering wheel while he was driving and he struck her to stop from causing an accident. The parties calmed down and no charges were desired.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
4:28 a.m. – A caller from Valley View Road requested assistance with a bat that was stuck in the caller’s house.
6:33 a.m. – A caller from Saddle Road reported her neighbor’s dog keeps killing her goats.
11:29 a.m. – A caller from Wildwood West Drive reported his neighbor had been shooting off a rifle at targets and has made previous threats regarding the caller’s dog. The caller was concerned about the safety of his dogs.
1:09 p.m. – A caller from Willow Street wanted to speak with a detective about her friend’s death that she thinks is suspicious.
2:35 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a subject went in and stole $800 worth of alcohol. The caller had surveillance.
5:49 p.m. – A caller from Hound Dog Drive reported a neighbor had just shot her dog in the stomach. The dog was not moving and was bleeding. The caller’s landlord called in and advised the tenant just called him to let him know of the shooting. The landlord was worried the caller’s husband would get home and things would become worse off.
6:32 p.m. – A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported there is an ongoing issue with a neighbor and the neighbor had just come onto the caller’s property and was yelling and screaming and threatened to beat the caller up.
11:17 p.m. – A caller from Hilltop Drive reported a house on the street had been having a party and playing loud music.