Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports neighbor shooting out of truck window

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

11:22 a.m. — A caller from American Hill Road, near Moon Ridge Road, reported there were two dogs loose as well as an unattended burn pile.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Sebastopol Road, near Sweetland Road, requested a check on their neighbor, stating they hadn’t heard from or seen them in a long time. The caller stated they had noticed multiple trespassers on their neighbor’s property recently.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported subjects had gotten out of a vehicle and beat up another subject. The caller stated the subjects continued up the road, chasing the subject they had beat up.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive, near Bear Springs Road, reported the tires on his trailer were slashed and that he thinks it was his neighbor.





3:39 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Creek Road reported there was a three-vehicle accident, and people were walking around and aware.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from a country club on Tammy Way reported two vehicles that were near the club took off quickly when approached. The caller stated that when they left, the subjects came back, and was concerned someone may be breaking in.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a vehicle was dragging a pipe that was sparking.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported their neighbor shot out of the window of his truck. The caller stated there were ongoing issues between them and their neighbors.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Rough and Ready Road, reported a car and pickup truck had passed them at high speeds, between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

10:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported a man had been parked in a lot since the previous day after stating he had missed his train. The caller stated they had given him a day to move along, but he had not.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from New Mohawk Road, near Gold Flat Court, reported a dead skunk was in a parking lot, and requested it be checked for rabies.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a female subject outside the business was yelling at people.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from East Broad Street, near Bennett Street, reported there was an abandoned vehicle near their residence and that no one on that street owns it.

— Victoria Penate