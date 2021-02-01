Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports neighbor setting off car alarm to bother other neighbor
GRASS VALLEY POLICE BLOTTER
Friday
2:00 p.m. — A caller from Church Street, near West Main Street, reported a yellow dog running loose in the area.
6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported juvenile subjects throwing things at vehicles.
11:36 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road, near Sutton Way, reported a large pine tree was down in the roadway.
11:45 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported they had received at least 20 annoying phone calls from an out-of-state number.
Saturday
10:08 a.m. — A caller from North Church Street, near Doris Drive, reported a subject parking in the middle of the street. The caller stated this was a habitual issue.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 200 block of Gates Place reported a man threw coffee all around and punched a hole in the wall because they did not have his mail.
2:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of $1000 worth of tools.
5:46 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Court reported they had an injured goose, whose legs were broken, in a dog crate and did not know what to do with the goose.
Sunday
2:42 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man had stolen a 12-pack of beer from a store.
7:49 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street, while in a parking lot, reported someone had been siphoning gasoline during the night and left the gallons behind.
2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two men and a woman drinking alcohol in a vehicle, and the caller did not know if the vehicle was running.
7:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling at people, causing a disturbance, at the entrance to a grocery store.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
2:56 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive, near Cottontail Way, reported the house to the right of him was vacant, but there was a man walking around the property.
2:58 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Broken Oak Court, reported a male subject was chasing another male subject down the roadway with a hammer.
4:22 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive, near Bivens Place, reported there were two dogs loose in the roadway.
5:25 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail, near Bandolier Way, reported stolen mail on the side of the roadway.
7:11 p.m. — A caller from Running M Drive, near Green Acres Drive, reported their neighbor was setting off a car alarm repeatedly in order to bother another neighbor. The caller stated that this neighbor has done this kind of thing repeatedly.
NEVADA CITY POLICE BLOTTER
Sunday
2:41 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Mill Street, reported a male subject selling things out of his vehicle.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Sacramento Street, reported an abandoned vehicle which had been parked for six days.
