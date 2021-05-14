Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports neglected children

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

3:43 a.m. — A caller from Centennial Drive and Maryland Road reported hearing screaming coming from some bushes in a nearby lumber yard. The caller added that he saw some flashlights moving around in that area, and that he was concerned that someone had been the victim of a sexual assault.

10:00 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported that some of her exercise equipment had been stolen.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from a health care facility on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported an angry patient who was screaming and trying to break a window after he was unable to get an appointment. The man was described as approximately 80 years old, wearing a burgundy colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a woman who the caller said was possibly injecting herself with a narcotic substance. The woman was described as having red hair, wearing a gray tank top and black leggings.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported a woman prowling around the business and screaming. She was a white female wearing a black sweater, according to a description.

3:02 p.m. — A woman calling from the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported seeing another woman nearby her residence. The caller said she’d previously stolen her boyfriend’s truck.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported that someone had been in her room while she was gone. Police responded and a possible suspect was determined, but this individual had left on foot before authorities arrived. It was unclear if anything had been taken from the woman’s room.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from a junction between Highway 49 and Highway 20 reported that someone from another vehicle had thrown several items at her vehicle and also tried to run her off the roadway. She described the other car as a white SUV with a spare tire on the back, and said that the driver appeared to be a white male with blonde hair.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from Green Mountain Loop reported a nearby house with six young children who the caller said were being neglected. The caller said that the children had no food or water, and that they could be heard crying.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

12:14 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Low Court, near Langley and Fairway Glen places, reported a neighbor who the caller said was shooting cats with a BB gun.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Marigold Way, near New Rome Road, reported that she had been bitten by a black-and-white Australian shepherd from a nearby house.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road, near Buckeye and Tumbling Creek roads, reported a blind, elderly man living in a trailer in squalid conditions. The caller said the owner of the property that the trailer is on has been neglecting to do anything to help the elderly man.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near Traighli Lane and Rainier Road, reported an altercation between two nearby neighbors. The neighbors seemed to be arguing over a pig that had been shot several days prior, and the caller said that one of the women involved in the argument was carrying a rifle. The other neighbor was making violent threats against the woman, and has been known to shoot at people, the caller added.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence near Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a woman who had been evicted and was refusing to leave. The caller said she was possibly using illegal drugs.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a man who had refused to pay for his drink and was harassing customers. After being forcibly escorted out of the business, the man had apparently gone across the street and was now harassing a shop owner. The man was described as a white male in his late 60s, wearing a hat, a white T-shirt, and jeans.

— Stephen Wyer