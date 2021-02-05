Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ’nefarious’ amount of soot from stove

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Jan Road reported a fraud.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a possible fraud.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported forged prescriptions.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported EDD fraud.

8:10 p.m. — A woman at an undisclosed location reported a man hit her with his truck.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported seeing flashlights inside the burned-out building. No one was located during an interior check.

11:10 p.m. — A woman at an undisclosed location reported a man pepper sprayed her. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Toller Ridge Court reported a fraud.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Place reported the possible theft of a package.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pingree Road reported the theft of a vehicle.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a “nefarious” amount of soot in a residence from a wood-burning stove that has been replaced with a gas stove. The caller was having an inspection done.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Clover Court reported credit card fraud.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 49 reported people camping in an RV, a truck and an SUV for three weeks.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:03 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported a lack of mask enforcement.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Lindley Avenue requested the pickup of a controlled substance near the crosswalk.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from South Pine and Cross streets reported the theft of mail.

— Liz Kellar