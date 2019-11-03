Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports mumbling man with machete in library
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
4:44 a.m. — A woman from a business on Wolf and Combie roads reported a man came inside and spit on her. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
5:05 a.m. — A caller from Snowline Road reported a man might have gotten some bad drugs at a party and was screaming and ranting.
8:25 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a man possibly dealing drugs.
8:40 a.m. — A caller from Clear Creek School reported a man urinating in front of the school.
9:18 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Strubels Lane reported a man walked by and just punched his mailbox. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and violating probation.
11:24 a.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road reported someone tried to cash one of the caller’s stolen checks.
12:18 p.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica and Evening Star drives reported someone shooting from across the street, with several vehicle windows broken. A report was taken.
12:22 p.m. — A woman from Sunnyside Lane reported a phone scammer requesting $1,000.
12:53 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a theft.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from Narrow Gauge Drive reported a truck had been vandalized with a baseball bat.
2:15 p.m. — A woman reported an assault from the night before. She did not need medical attention.
3:18 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported confiscating a 13-inch knife from a student.
3:25 p.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported a burglary.
4:43 p.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported he had bene watering his plants and a woman stopped her car and yelled she was going to shoot him. He sounded very drunk and was mad when a dispatcher asked him if he sprayed his hose at the woman. He then hung up.
5:22 p.m. — A woman from Table Meadow Road reported vandalism to the window of a house.
8:35 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported a physical fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
Saturday
9:16 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported 10 mailboxes were open and missing mail.
10:26 a.m. — A caller from Hooker Oak Road reported a burglary with a broken gate.
10:40 a.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road and Rosemary Lane reported vandalism to a gate.
11:33 a.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported a burglary to a garage, with the door off its hinges.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported a man possibly kicked a door in and was in violation of a restraining order. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order, felony vandalism, and forcible entry causing property damage.
3:36 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a storage unit had been broken into.
5:21 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported the theft of a chainsaw and gas from a vehicle.
5:57 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported squatters in a residence.
8:21 p.m. — A caller from Green Have Lane reported a stolen vehicle. It reportedly was seen by CHP at McDonald’s last night and was unoccupied.
9:52 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported someone was downstairs and shot his dog, then hung up. It was found to be a “swatting” incident and was unfounded.
10:38 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Valley Road reported AirBnb renters refusing to leave.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
1:22 a.m. — A caller from Perseverance Court reported hearing people talking outside his house. No one was located.
11:05 a.m. — A woman from Broad Street reported having been pushed and shoved.
3:29 p.m. — A woman from North Pine and Cottage streets reported an assault.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from the library reported a man with a machete mumbling to himself.
6:30 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man going around and exposing himself. He could not be located.
8:26 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man harassing people and refusing to leave a bar, who was now taking his shirt off. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
8:32 p.m. — Several callers from East Broad Street reported a woman screaming for help.
Saturday
7:27 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a woman who had been asking for money was looking into vehicles.
— Liz Kellar
