Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports mumbling man with machete in library

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:44 a.m. — A woman from a business on Wolf and Combie roads reported a man came inside and spit on her. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

5:05 a.m. — A caller from Snowline Road reported a man might have gotten some bad drugs at a party and was screaming and ranting.

8:25 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a man possibly dealing drugs.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from Clear Creek School reported a man urinating in front of the school.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Strubels Lane reported a man walked by and just punched his mailbox. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and violating probation.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road reported someone tried to cash one of the caller’s stolen checks.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica and Evening Star drives reported someone shooting from across the street, with several vehicle windows broken. A report was taken.

12:22 p.m. — A woman from Sunnyside Lane reported a phone scammer requesting $1,000.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a theft.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Narrow Gauge Drive reported a truck had been vandalized with a baseball bat.

2:15 p.m. — A woman reported an assault from the night before. She did not need medical attention.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported confiscating a 13-inch knife from a student.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported a burglary.

4:43 p.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported he had bene watering his plants and a woman stopped her car and yelled she was going to shoot him. He sounded very drunk and was mad when a dispatcher asked him if he sprayed his hose at the woman. He then hung up.

5:22 p.m. — A woman from Table Meadow Road reported vandalism to the window of a house.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported a physical fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Saturday

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported 10 mailboxes were open and missing mail.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from Hooker Oak Road reported a burglary with a broken gate.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road and Rosemary Lane reported vandalism to a gate.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported a burglary to a garage, with the door off its hinges.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported a man possibly kicked a door in and was in violation of a restraining order. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order, felony vandalism, and forcible entry causing property damage.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a storage unit had been broken into.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported the theft of a chainsaw and gas from a vehicle.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported squatters in a residence.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from Green Have Lane reported a stolen vehicle. It reportedly was seen by CHP at McDonald’s last night and was unoccupied.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported someone was downstairs and shot his dog, then hung up. It was found to be a “swatting” incident and was unfounded.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Valley Road reported AirBnb renters refusing to leave.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:22 a.m. — A caller from Perseverance Court reported hearing people talking outside his house. No one was located.

11:05 a.m. — A woman from Broad Street reported having been pushed and shoved.

3:29 p.m. — A woman from North Pine and Cottage streets reported an assault.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from the library reported a man with a machete mumbling to himself.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man going around and exposing himself. He could not be located.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man harassing people and refusing to leave a bar, who was now taking his shirt off. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

8:32 p.m. — Several callers from East Broad Street reported a woman screaming for help.

Saturday

7:27 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a woman who had been asking for money was looking into vehicles.

— Liz Kellar